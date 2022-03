REYNOLDS THINKS ROE VS WADE MAY BE OVERTURNED

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS THE U.S. SUPREME COURT IS ON THE BRINK OF OVERTURNING ROE V WADE, THE RULING THAT LEGALIZED ABORTION — BUT SHE SAYS BANNING THE PROCEDURE IN IOWA REQUIRES A COMPLEX SET OF MOVES.

THE U.S. SUPREME COURT IS EXPECTED TO ISSUE A RULING THIS SUMMER ON A MISSISSIPPI LAW THAT BARS ABORTIONS AFTER 15 WEEKS OF PREGNANCY.

REYNOLDS CAUTIONS IOWA CANNOT ADOPT A SIMILAR LAW HERE UNDER CURRENT CONDITIONS.

REYNOLDS ALSO IS BACKING A PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT THAT SAYS THE STATE’S CONSTITUTION DOES NOT GUARANTEE ABORTION RIGHTS.

PLANNED PARENTHOOD ADVOCATES OF IOWA SAYS THERE’S A LONG FIGHT AHEAD TO KEEP ABORTION RIGHTS IN IOWA.