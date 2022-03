NAIG CONCERNED OVER BIRD FLU CASES

IOWA AGRICULTURE SECRETARY MIKE NAIG SAYS HE IS CONCERNED ABOUT THE NUMBER OF CASES OF HIGHLY PATHOGENIC AVIAN INFLUENZA — OR BIRD FLU — THAT HAVE ALREADY BEEN DETECTED AND CONFIRMED IN IOWA.

NAIG SAYS THEY ARE CONFIDENT THE BIRD FLU IS LINKED TO THE MIGRATION OF BIRDS.

HE SAYS THIS EARLY DISCOVERY DOESN’T MEAN WE ARE IN FOR A REPEAT OF THE 2015 OUTBREAK.

NAIG BELIEVES GOVERNMENT AGENCIES AND THE INDUSTRY ARE BETTER PREPARED NOW THAN IN 2015 TO HANDLE THE SPREAD OF THE BIRD FLU.

NAIG MADE HIS COMMENTS DURING STOPS IN SIOUX AND PLYMOUTH COUNTIES.