MORNINGSIDE EXPANDS AG STUDIES PROGRAM WITH LAND PURCHASE

MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY HAS PURCHASED 76 ACRES OF LAND SOUTHEAST OF SIOUX CITY THAT WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO THE CURRICULUM OF THE REGINA ROTH APPLIED AGRICULTURAL AND FOOD STUDIES DEPARTMENT.

THE TWO PARCELS OF LAND THAT WERE PURCHASED INCLUDE JUST OVER 63 ACRES THAT ARE NORTH OF OLD HIGHWAY 141 AND A LITTLE MORE THAN 13 ACRES THAT ARE LOCATED SOUTH OF OLD HIGHWAY 141.

MORNINGSIDE INTENDS TO USE THE LAND FOR LEARNING OPPORTUNITIES RELATED TO AGRIBUSINESS MANAGEMENT, BUDGETING, HYBRID ANALYSIS, AND CROP SCOUTING.

NEW AREAS OF STUDY MAY BE DEVELOPED IN THE FUTURE.