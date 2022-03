KECK TO LEAVE BRIAR CLIFF FOR GRANDVIEW UNIVERSITY PRESIDENCY

THE BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY BOARD OF TRUSTEES IS PREPARING FOR A PRESIDENTIAL SEARCH.

DR. RACHELLE KECK, THE CURRENT PRESIDENT, HAS BEEN SELECTED AS THE NEXT PRESIDENT OF GRAND VIEW UNIVERSITY IN DES MOINES.

KECK WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT AND SECRETARY OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES THROUGH JUNE OF THIS YEAR.

SHE JOINED BRIAR CLIFF IN MAY OF 2017 WHEN SHE WAS HIRED AS THE UNIVERSITY AS CHIEF OF STAFF AND COUNSEL.

KECK THEN BECAME EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AND THEN INTERIM PRESIDENT PRIOR TO BEING NAMED THE UNIVERSITY’S 11TH PRESIDENT IN JULY OF 2018.

THE UNIVERSITY WILL APPOINT AN INTERIM PRESIDENT BY JULY 1ST AND THE BRIAR CLIFF BOARD OF TRUSTEES WILL INITIATE A NATIONWIDE PRESIDENTIAL SEARCH IN THE FALL.

THEY PLAN TO APPOINT THE 12TH PRESIDENT OF BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY TO START IN THE SUMMER OF 2023.