Dordt 53 #1 Southeastern 52

Leading for all but just over a minute in the game, the Cinderella run continues for No. 5-seed Dordt (Iowa). Trailing by nine with just under two to play, the Southeastern (Fla.) used a 9-0 run to tie the score with 30.1 seconds left. Bailey Beckman of Dordt knocked down the game-winning free throw with three ticks left on the clock to defeat the fire 53-52 in the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. The defenses were stout for both teams, as each squad was held to under 40% shooting despite both teams shooting over 42% from the floor on the season. | Box Score

Season Records: Dordt 29-8 | Southeastern 33-2

Game Highlights

· Dordt started the contest on an 8-2 run and only trailed for just over a minute the entire game to the Fire.

· Dordt is now 5-1 all-time in the NAIA tournament. Southeastern falls to 14-7.

· Both teams shot under 40% from the floor on the game as both defenses were stout, making it hard for either offense to find a rhythm.

· The Defenders out rebounded the Fire, holding a +15 advantage (47-32), and grabbed 15 offensive boards. Karly Gustafson of Dordt grabbed the most rebounds tonight with 15.

· For the second time at the NAIA Women’s Basketball Championship, both Ashtyn Veerbeek and Gustafson of Dordt notched double-double performances. Veerbeek led all scorers with 14 points and had 11 boards, Gustafson had 13 points with her 15 rebounds.

· Angela Perry of Southeastern paced the Fire offense with 12 points, while Rebecca Cook collected nine rebounds in the effort.

· Dordt becomes the first Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) team to make a championship game appearance since Concordia (Neb.) made it in 2019.