SPRINGTIME BRINGS POISON SUBSTANCE DANGERS

SPRING IS HERE AND THE NEW SEASON MEANS THE POTENTIAL FOR NEW RISKS. REGISTERED NURSE TAMMY NOBLE OF THE SIOUX CITY-BASED IOWA POISON CONTROL CENTER, HAS EXPERTS AVAILABLE AROUND THE CLOCK FOR WHEN ACCIDENTS HAPPEN.

RISK1 OC….AND ADULTS :15

NOBLE SAYS THE NATURE AND URGENCY OF THE CALLS TYPICALLY VARIES BASED ON THE AGE OF THE PERSON INVOLVED.

RISK2 OC….RIGHT AT HOME :23

A TOLL-FREE CALL CAN SOMETIMES SAVE AN EXPENSIVE — AND UNNECESSARY — TRIP TO THE EMERGENCY ROOM.

THERE’S A WEALTH OF HELPFUL TIPS ON THE POISON CENTER WEBSITE THAT CAN ASSIST PARENTS AND OTHERS IN MAKING THEIR HOMES SAFER FOR CHILDREN.

RISK3 OC….THEY’RE AT :17

THE IOWA POISON CONTROL CENTER IS ALWAYS OPEN AT 1-800-222-1222 OR ONLINE AT WWW.IOWAPOISON.ORG.