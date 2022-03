SOUTH SIOUX CITY’S HIGH SCHOOL AND MIDDLE SCHOOLS WERE EVACUATED AT 12:50PM MONDAY DUE TO A POTENTIAL THREAT.

AUTHORITIES HAVE NOT SAID WHAT THAT THREAT WAS.

THE SCHOOL DISTRICT FOLLOWED THEIR ESTABLISHED PROTOCOLS AND WORKED WITH LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT TO INVESTIGATE THE THREAT.

ALL STUDENTS AND STAFF ARE SAFE.

ALL AFTER SCHOOL ACTIVITIES ARE CANCELED AT THE HIGH SCHOOL AND MIDDLE SCHOOL.

BUSES WERE TO RUN AS NORMAL.