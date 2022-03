WORK BEGINS MONDAY ON THE START OF A WATER MAIN REPLACEMENT AT HIGHWAY 75 AND LEECH AVENUE.

THE NEW WATER MAIN WILL BE CONSTRUCTED WEST OF THE INTERSECTION OF SOUTH LEWIS BOULEVARD/HIGHWAY 75 AND LEECH AVENUE.

THAT WILL RESULT IN THE CLOSING OF LEECH AVENUE WEST OF SOUTH LEWIS BOULEVARD.

A DETOUR USING SOUTH LEWIS BOULEVARD AND CUNNINGHAM DRIVE WILL BE UTILIZED DURING THE CLOSURE.

THE WORK IS ANTICIPATED TO BE COMPLETED BY THE AFTERNOON OF APRIL 8TH.