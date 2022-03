SHOTS FIRED AT VEHICLE AT W 6TH & SIOUX STREET

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING AN INCIDENT WHERE SHOTS WERE FIRED AT THE OCCUPANTS OF A VEHICLE ON THE CITY’S WESTSIDE SUNDAY AFTERNOON.

IT HAPPENED SHORTLY AFTER 5 P.M. AT WEST 6TH AND SIOUX STREET

POLICE SAY A TAN S-U-V PASSED A BLACK CHRYSLER, TURNED AROUND AND GOT BEHIND THE CHRYSLER, AND THE S-U-V OCCUPANTS FIRED SEVERAL SHOTS AT THE CHRYSLER.

NO ONE WAS STRUCK BY GUN FIRE BUT THE 18-YEAR-OLD DRIVER OF THE CHRYSLER SUFFERED A MINOR INJURY FROM AN UNKNOWN CAUSE WHILE FLEEING THE S-U-V.

THREE PEOPLE WERE IN THE CHRYSLER, AN ADULT MALE AND TWO JUVENILE MALES, ,

DETECTIVES ARE WORKING ON IDENTIFYING THE S-U-V AND ITS OCCUPANTS.

POLICE SAY IT IS NOT KNOWN WHAT MOTIVATED THIS SHOOTING BUT IT IS NOT BELIEVED TO BE A RANDOM EVENT.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ON THIS MATTER IS ENCOURAGED TO CALL THE

SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 279-6440, OR CRIME STOPPERS AT 258-TIPS (8477).