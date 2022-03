SEVERE WEATHER AWARENESS WEEK BEGINS MONDAY

MONDAY MARKS THE START OF SEVERE WEATHER AWARENESS WEEK IN IOWA AND NEBRASKA.

INSTRUCTORS FOR SEVERE WEATHER AWARENESS TRAINING CLASSES ARE BACK IN THE FIELD.

PETER ROGERS OF THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SIOUX FALLS, SAYS THEY ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO GETTING BACK OUT THERE:

ROGERS SAYS THE SESSIONS ARE FOR STORM SPOTTERS AND ANYONE INTERESTED IN WEATHER:

ROGERS SAYS DESPITE ALL THE TECHNOLOGY THEY HAVE, SOMEONE ON THE GROUND, LOOKING AT A STORM IS CRITICAL TO SEVERE WEATHER REPORTING:

CLASSES WILL BE HELD MONDAY EVENING AT NORTHWEST IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE IN SHELDON AND WEDNESDAY EVENING AT HORN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL IN IDA GROVE AT 7 P.M.

CLOSER TO HOME, TRAINING SESSIONS WILL TAKE PLACE ON APRIL 12TH AT WESTERN IOWA TECH IN SIOUX CITY AND ON APRIL 28TH AT NORTHEAST COMMUNITY COLLEGE IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY, ALSO AT 7 P.M.

THE ANNUAL TORNADO DRILL WILL TAKE PLACE THIS WEDNESDAY MORNING, BEGINNING AT 10 A.M. IN BOTH IOWA AND NEBRASKA.

Jerry Oster contributed to this story