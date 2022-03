REGISTRATION UNDERWAY FOR CITY “LITTER DASH”

REGISTRATION IS UNDERWAY FOR SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS, BUSINESSES, SCHOOLS, AND COMMUNITY GROUPS TO CREATE A TEAM FOR THE LITTER DASH, A LITTER CLEANUP AIMED TO HELP BEAUTIFY OUR COMMUNITY.

TEAMS OF 10 OR MORE VOLUNTEERS WILL PICK A TEAM CAPTAIN AND REGISTER ONLINE AT SIOUX-CITY.ORG/LITTERDASH.

THE TEAMS WILL TURN OUT ON FRIDAY, APRIL 29TH FOR A COMPLIMENTARY LUNCH AND VOLUNTEER RALLY AT THE SIOUXLAND EXPO CENTER.

THE TEAMS WILL RECEIVE GLOVES AND BAGS FOLLOWING THEIR LUNCH AND GO TO AN ASSIGNED LOCATION.

VOLUNTEERS UNDER AGE 18 WILL NEED TO SUBMIT A WAIVER SIGNED BY A PARENT OR GUARDIAN.