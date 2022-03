DORDT ADVANCES TO NAIA QUARTERFINALS

DORDT UNIVERSITY OF SIOUX CENTER ADVANCED FRIDAY AT THE WOMEN’S NAIA BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.

THE DEFENDERS BLEW OUT CAMPBELLSVILLE KENTUCKY 78-43.TO ADVANCE TO THE QUARTERFINALS TODAY (SATURDAY).

TODAY’S GAMES HAVE THE MORNINGSIDE MUSTANGS TAKING ON TOP SEEDED SOUTHEASTERN OF FLORIDA AT 1 P.M.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN PLAYS THOMAS MORE OF KENTUCKY AT 3 P.M.

MARIAN, INDIANA TAKES ON CENTRAL METHODIST OF MISSOURI AT 6 P.M.

DORDT RETURNS TO THE COURT AGAINST THE MASTER’S OF CALIFORNIA AT 8 P.M.