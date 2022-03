SIOUX CITY TO STUDY REPLACEMENT OF WASTEWATER PLANT

SIOUX CITY IS BEGINNING A STUDY TO EVENTUALLY REPLACE ITS WASTEWATER PLANT ON SOUTH LEWIS BOULEVARD.

CITY MANAGER BOB PADMORE SAYS A CONSULTANT WILL BE BROUGHT IN TO LOOK AT EVERY ASPECT OF THE CURRENT FACILITY:

WW1 OC……….NEW WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT. :24

VICKI BAKER IS THE MANAGER OF THE WASTEWATER PLANT AND ITS 25 STAFF MEMBERS. SHE SAYS SOME IMPROVEMENTS ARE TAKING PLACE AT THE CURRENT FACILITY:

WW2 OC…..OFFLOAD WASTE. :14

CITY UTILITIES DIRECTOR TOM PINGEL SAYS THE PLAN WILL PROVIDE A STRATEGY FOR THE PLANT FOR THE NEXT 20 YEARS:

WW3 OC……….SIX MONTHS. :20

PADMORE SAYS WHEN A NEW WASTEWATER PLANT IS EVENTUALLY BUILT, IT WILL NOT BE LOCATED NEAR A RESIDENTIAL AREA:

WW4 OC………LONG TERM. :21

THE COST OF A NEW PLANT IS ESTIMATED TO BE FROM $150 TO 200 MILLION DOLLARS.