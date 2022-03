REYNOLDS LOOKS BACK AT COVID PROTOCOLS ON CAMPAIGN SWING

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS BEEN MAKING A CAMPAIGN SWING THROUGH WESTERN IOWA IN HER BID FOR A 2ND FULL TERM IN OFFICE.

REYNOLDS SPOKE TO A LARGE GROUP OF SUPPORTERS AT THE WHEELHOUSE ON SOUTHERN HILLS DRIVE FRIDAY MORNING, THANKING THEM AND THE PEOPLE OF IOWA FOR MAKING THE STATE A GREAT PLACE TO LIVE:

KR1 OC……….. THOSE RIGHTS. :26

SPEAKING WITH REPORTERS AFTERWARDS, REYNOLDS LOOKED BACK ON THE TWO YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF COVID AND SHUTTING DOWN SCHOOLS AS A PRECAUTION.

SHE SAYS IN RETROSPECT, KNOWING WHAT WE KNOW NOW, SHE WOULD HAVE ACTED DIFFERENTLY:

KR2 OC……….WOULD HAVE DONE DIFFERENTLY. :18

REYNOLDS CREDITS THE PEOPLE OF IOWA FOR THE STATE COMING OUT OF THE PANDEMIC AS WELL AS IT HAS:

KR3 OC………SUCH AN IMPACT. :28.

REYNOLDS SAYS SHE IS EXCITED ABOUT OPPORTUNITIES FOR THE STATE THAT LIE AHEAD.

THE GOVERNOR WENT ON TO SPEAK IN HOLSTEIN TO WRAP UP HER WESTERN IOWA SWING.