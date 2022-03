ERNST LEADS SENATE DELEGATION TO POLAND & GERMANY

U-S SENATOR JONI ERNST WILL LEAD A BIPARTISAN DELEGATION OF NINE OF HER COLLEAGUES ON A TRIP TO POLAND AND GERMANY THIS WEEKEND.

THE SENATORS ISSUED A JOINT STATEMENT BEFORE LEAVING SAYING THE VISIT “PROVES THE U-S SENATE STANDS UNITED IN ITS SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE.”

THE IOWA REPUBLICAN SAYS THE GROUP WILL HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE U-S AND NATO RESPONSE THROUGH DISCUSSIONS WITH TOP MILITARY LEADERS.

THAT WILL HELP THEM LEARN HOW CONGRESS CAN SUPPORT THE UKRAINIAN PEOPLE AND NATO ALLIES.

DUE TO SECURITY CONCERNS, NO FURTHER DETAILS OF THE VISIT WILL BE RELEASED.