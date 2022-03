CARLSON TO SEEK IOWA HOUSE DISTRICT 13 SEAT

A RURAL WHITING, IOWA MAN HAS ANNOUNCED HIS CANDIDACY FOR THE IOWA LEGISLATURE.

KEN CARLSON WILL SEEK THE REPUBLICAN NOMINATION FOR IOWA HOUSE DISTRICT 13.

CARLSON SAYS HE IS A CONSTITUTIONAL CONSERVATIVE, COMMITTED TO PROTECTING IOWANS RIGHTS AND LIBERTIES.

THAT INCLUDES DEFENDING THE UNBORN AND PROTECTING THE SECOND AMENDMENT.

HE WAS BORN AND RAISED OUTSIDE OF WHITING AND IS A RECENTLY RETIRED SMALL BUSINESSMAN AND FARMER OF 37 YEARS.

IOWA HOUSE DISTRICT 13 INCLUDES ALL OF MONONA COUNTY ALONG WITH PORTIONS OF WOODBURY, PLYMOUTH AND CHEROKEE COUNTIES.