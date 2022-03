STATE PATROL SAYS CELEBRATE BUT DRIVE SAFELY THIS ST. PATRICK’S DAY WEEKEND

ST. PATRICK’S DAY IS KNOW FOR CELEBRATING, INCLUDING DRINKING GREEN BEER AND OTHER SPIRITS.

NOW THROUGH THE WEEKEND, KAREY YANEFF OF THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT WILL BE OUT WATCHING FOR IMPAIRED DRIVERS:

YANEFF8 OC………OUT THERE LOOKING. :17

YANEFF SAYS 2022 HAS ALREADY SEEN MORE THAN ITS SHARE OF FATAL ACCIDENTS IN IOWA:

YANEFF9 OC…….IMPAIRED DRIVING. :16

TROOPER YANEFF SAYS WITH THE WARMER TEMPERATURES AND ST. PATRICK’S DAY EVENTS, THEY ANTICIPATE MORE PEOPLE TO BE OUT ON THE ROADS.

SHE REMINDS DRIVERS TO BUCKLE UP AND STAY OFF YOUR PHONE WHILE BEHIND THE WHEEL.