SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER IN INGLESIDE SHOOTING

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER IN THE SHOOTING OF AN ALLEGED ROBBERY SUSPECT MONDAY AFTERNOON.

21-YEAR-OLD CARLOS MEJIA IS ALSO CHARGED WITH WILLFUL INJURY AND INTIMIDATION WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY MEJIA ALLEGEDLY SHOT A WOMAN HE CLAIMED BROKE INTO HIS HOME AT 1923 INGLESIDE AVENUE.

MEJIA STATED THAT THE FEMALE WAS ARMED WITH A KNIFE AND HE FIRED A SHOT AT HER.

THE WOMAN WAS STRUCK IN THE ABDOMEN AND WENT TO MERCYONE WITH A SERIOUS INJURY.

INVESTIGATORS SAY MEJIA HAD ARRANGED FOR THE WOMAN TO COME TO HIS HOUSE TO GET MONEY FROM HIM TO USE TO PURCHASE METH.

THE WOMAN IS NOW RECOVERING AT HOME.