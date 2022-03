NAIA TOURNEY VISITORS MAKE BIG IMPACT LOCALLY

WITH SIOUX CITY HOSTING THE ANNUAL NAIA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT THIS WEEK, THE CITY HAS ROLLED OUT THE WELCOME MAT FOR THE PARTICIPATING 16 TEAMS.

TIM SAVONA OF SPECTRA, WHO MANAGES THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER, SAYS A LOT OF LOCAL BUSINESSES ARE HELPING WITH THAT WELCOME:

HE SAYS THE TOURNAMENT HAS A BIG ECONOMIC IMPACT AS LOTS OF VISITORS ARE COMING TO TOWN WITH THE PARTICIPATING TEAMS, STAYING AT LOCAL HOTELS AND VISITING LOCAL RESTAURANTS AND STORES:

THIS IS THE 25TH YEAR SIOUX CITY HAS HOSTED THE NAIA TOURNAMENT.

