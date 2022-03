THE MORNINGSIDE MUSTANGS DEFEATED CARROLL, MONTANA 71-67 THURSDAY AFTERNOON AT THE WOMEN’S NAIA NATIONAL TOURNAMENT IN THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.

TAYLOR RODENBURGH LED MORNINGSIDE WITH 23 POINTS.

SIERRA MITCHELL ADDED 19 INCLUDING TWO LATE FREE THROWS IN THE FINAL SECONDS TO SEAL THE WIN.

MORNINGSIDE ADVANCES TO THE ROUND OF 8 WITH THE WIN.