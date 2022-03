LE MARS SITE PROPOSED FOR E-P-A SUPERFUND PRIORITY CLEAN UP

THE U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY HAS PROPOSED ADDING A SUPERFUND SITE IN LE MARS TO THE NATIONAL PRIORITIES LIST.

THE E-P-A SAYS THE AREA IS THE HIGHWAY 3 PCE SITE WHERE RELEASES OF CONTAMINATION POSE SIGNIFICANT HUMAN HEALTH AND ENVIRONMENTAL RISKS.

THE HIGHWAY 3 PCE SITE IS LOCATED SOUTHEAST OF THE INTERSECTION OF PLYMOUTH STREET WEST WHICH IS IOWA HIGHWAY 3 AND CENTRAL AVENUE NORTHEAST IN LE MARS.

THE E-P-A DISCOVERED THE SITE IN APRIL OF 2008 DURING AN INVESTIGATION CONDUCTED FOR THE NEARBY LE MARS COAL GAS PLANT SITE.

GROUNDWATER SAMPLING IDENTIFIED THE PRESENCE OF TETRACHLOROETHENE, KNOWN AS PCE, AND ITS BREAKDOWN PRODUCTS.

THOSE CONTAMINANTS WERE DETERMINED NOT TO BE ASSOCIATED WITH THE LE MARS COAL GAS PLANT SITE.

BEFORE EPA ADDS A SITE TO THE PRIORITIES LIST, THE SITE MUST MEET EPA’S REQUIREMENTS AND BE PROPOSED FOR ADDITION TO THE LIST IN THE FEDERAL REGISTER, SUBJECT TO A 60-DAY PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD.

