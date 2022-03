BASKETBALL EXPECTED TO DRIVE UP IOWA SPORTS BETTING IN MARCH

BASKETBALL FANS LOVE TOURNAMENT TIME IN MARCH AND SPORTS GAMBLING COMPANIES IN IOWA DO TOO.

RACING AND GAMING ADMINISTRATOR, BRIAN OHORILKO, SAYS MARCH IS THE TOP SEED WHEN IT COMES TO MONEY WAGERED ON SPORTS.

HOOPBET1 OC……THE FISCAL YEAR” :12

SPORTS BETTERS WAGERED MORE THAN 161-MILLION DOLLARS LAST MARCH.

OHORILKO SAYS THAT COULD BE ECLIPSED THIS YEAR AS THERE ARE MORE SPORTS GAMBLING COMPANIES LICENSED — AND LOTS OF IOWA REPRESENTATION IN THE POST-SEASON TOURNAMENTS.

HOOPBET2 OC………INCREASED TRAFFIC” :18

THE SPORTS GAMBLING COMPANIES OFFER WHAT ARE KNOW AS PROP BETS — BETTING ON THINGS LIKE HOW MANY POINTS A PLAYER CAN SCORE — ALONG WITH BETS ON WHICH TEAM WILL WIN.

OHORILKO SAYS PROP BETS ARE ONE AREA WHERE YOUR FAVORITE IOWA TEAM IS OUT OF PLAY:

HOOPBET3 OC……..ARE PARTICIPATING IN” :14

OHORILKO REMINDS EVERYONE TO NOT GET CARRIED AWAY WITH MARCH MADNESS.

HOOPBET4 OC……..WAGER TOO MUCH” :16

OHORILKO SAYS SPORTS GAMBLING COMPANIES OFFER CONTROLS ON THEIR APPS WHERE YOU CAN SET BETTING LIMITS.

IF YOU THINK YOU MAY HAVE A GAMBLING PROBLEM — YOU CAN GET FREE HELP AT 1-800-BETS-OFF.