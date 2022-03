ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE RETURNS TO SIOUX CITY

AFTER A TWO YEAR ABSENCE BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC, THE SIOUX CITY’S ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE RETURNS TO DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY THURSDAY EVENING.

KELLY QUINN SAYS THE PARADE BEGINS AT 6 P.M. AT 4TH AND IOWA STREETS AND A LOT OF ENTRANTS ARE TAKING PART:

QUINN SAYS TO BRING THE KIDS AS IT IS A FAMILY FRIENDLY EVENT:

THE PARADE WILL TRAVEL THE LENGTH OF HISTORIC 4TH STREET THROUGH THE DOWNTOWN AREA:

QUINN SAYS MANY LOCAL PEOPLE OF IRISH HERITAGE WILL BE TAKING PART IN THE PARADE, WALKING OR RIDING ON FLOATS.