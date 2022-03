SIOUX CITY WELCOMES NAIA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNEY TEAMS

THE TOP 16 TEAMS IN NAIA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL BEGIN PLAY IN THEIR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT IN SIOUX CITY’S TYSON EVENTS CENTER THURSDAY AFTERNOON.

TOURNAMENT CO-DIRECTOR COREY WESTRA SAYS IT’S THE 25TH YEAR SIOUX CITY HAS HOSTED THE TOURNAMENT, AND THERE ARE A FEW NEW TEAMS TO COMPETE AGAINST SOME TRADITIONAL QUALIFIERS SUCH AS MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY:

NAIA11 OC……..THE VENUE’S GREAT. :11

DORDT UNIVERSITY OF SIOUX CENTER AND CLARKE COLLEGE OF DUBUQUE WILL ALSO BE COMPETING ON THE TYSON’S REFURBISHED COURT:

NAIA12 OC……..PREMIER VENUE. :14

WESTRA SAYS AFTER TWO YEARS OF DEALING WITH THE PANDEMIC, THE TOURNAMENT SHOULD SEE A RETURN TO NORMAL FOR PLAYERS AND SPECTATORS:

NAIA13 OC……….STUDENT ATHLETES. :18

THE SINGLE-ELIMINATION GAMES TIP OFF AT 1 P.M. THURSDAY WITH TOP SEEDED SOUTHEASTERN OF FLORIDA VS BETHEL OF TENNESSEE.

SIOUX CITY’S MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY TAKES ON CARROLL MONTANA AT 3 P.M.

ON FRIDAY CLARKE TAKES ON MARIAN OF INDIAN AT 3 P.M. AND THEN DORDT OF SIOUX CENTER PLAYS CAMPBELLSVILLE KENTUCKY AT 6 P.M.