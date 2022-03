SCHOLTEN TO SEEK IOWA HOUSE SEAT

A FAMILIAR FACE IN THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY WILL RUN FOR THE FIRST DISTRICT SEAT IN THE IOWA HOUSE.

J.D. SCHOLTEN WILL RUN FOR THE SEAT IN THE NEW LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT. THAT REPRESENTS THE AREA FORMERLY SERVED BY CHRIS HALL, WHO ANNOUNCED EARLIER THIS MONTH THAT HE WON’T BE SEEKING RE-ELECTION.

SCHOLTEN WAS THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE FOR IOWA’S 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSIONAL SEAT IN BOTH 2018 AND 2020, LOSING TO STEVE KING BY 3 POINTS IN 2018 AND RANDY FEENSTRA IN 2020.

SCHOLTEN SAYS TWO OF HIS TOP PRIORITIES WILL BE ADDRESSING THE HIGH COST OF HEALTH CARE, AND ENSURING EVERY IOWA FAMILY HAS ACCESS TO A QUALITY EDUCATION.

HE CURRENTLY SERVES AS A SENIOR ADVISOR AT THE AMERICAN ECONOMIC LIBERTIES PROJECT.