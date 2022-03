THE PROPOSED KEYSTONE XL PIPELINE PROJECT IS AT AN END.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION APPROVED A MEASURE TUESDAY THAT WOULD RELEASE THE ROAD BOND, STOP THE FILING OF REPORTS, AND END THE USE OF A PUBLIC LIAISON FOR THE PROJECT.

TC ENERGY ANNOUNCED LAST JUNE THAT IT WAS TERMINATING THE PROJECT.

THE ORIGINAL PERMIT WAS ISSUED IN 2010 BUT THEN FACED ONGOING OPPOSITION FROM ENVIRONMENTAL GROUPS BEFORE HAVING ITS PERMIT REVOKED LAST JANUARY BY THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION.