IOWA AIRPORTS TO SHARE $100 MILLION

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS IS USING 100 MILLION DOLLARS IN FEDERAL PANDEMIC RELIEF MONEY FOR UPGRADES AT THE STATE’S EIGHT COMMERCIAL AIRPORTS.

TEN MILLION DOLLARS WILL BE SPLIT EQUALLY AMONG AIRPORTS IN SIOUX CITY, DES MOINES, CEDAR RAPIDS, DUBUQUE, WATERLOO, MASON CITY, FORT DODGE, AND BURLINGTON.

REYNOLDS SAYS THE 1.25 MILLION FOR SIOUX CITY LIKELY WON’T SPEED UP A NEW CARRIER TO REPLACE THE SOON TO BE DEPARTING SKYWEST AIRLINES:

THE OTHER 90 MILLION WILL BE DISTRIBUTED BASED ON PASSENGER TRAFFIC IN 2019:

REYNOLDS MADE THE ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE DES MOINES AIRPORT,