DEJEAR OFFICIALLY FILES TO RUN FOR GOVERNOR OF IOWA

DEMOCRAT DEIDRE DEJEAR HAS SUBMITTED 66-HUNDRED SIGNATURES ON NOMINATING PETITIONS TO PLACE HER NAME ON IOWA’S JUNE PRIMARY BALLOT.

DEJEAR IS SEEKING TO BECOME THE FIRST BLACK IOWAN TO SERVE AS GOVERNOR.

SHE TOLD A CROWD OF SUPPORTERS IN THE CAPITOL ROTUNDA THAT SHE’S RUNNING BECAUSE SHE WANTS THE TYPE OF CHANGE THAT IMPACTS POCKETBOOKS, COMMUNITIES, COUNTIES, AND THE BETTER LIFE THAT WE CAN ALL HAVE IN THIS STATE.

DEJEAR IS A NATIVE OF MISSISSIPPI WHO GRADUATED FROM DRAKE UNIVERSITY AND SETTLED IN DES MOINES, WHERE SHE RUNS A SMALL BUSINESS.