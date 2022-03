ALBRECHT & RICKETTS SUPPORT BILL TO HELP PAY FOR STUDENT LEARNING

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS IS BACKING A PLAN TO HELP STUDENTS CATCH UP FROM THE COVID-19 IMPACTED LEARNING LOSS.

RICKETTS SAYS TEACHERS AND SCHOOLS HAD LOTS OF CHALLENGES DURING THE WORST OF THE PANDEMIC:

RICKETTS SAYS TESTING SHOWED MANY STUDENTS LOST ACADEMIC GROUND DURING REMOTE LEARNING:

STATE SENATOR JONI ALBRECHT OF THURSTON IS PROPOSING A BILL IN THE LEGISLATURE TO DIRECT MONEY TO FAMILIES TO HELP THEIR STUDENTS CATCH UP:

LB-1240 WOULD SET UP THE FAMILY DIRECTED EDUCATION RECOVERY ACCOUNTS FOR THE FAMILIES WHO NEED HELP:

THE PLAN WOULD USE THE FREE LUNCH GUIDELINES TO GIVE FAMILIES TWO THOUSAND DOLLARS FOR EACH ELIGIBLE CHILD.