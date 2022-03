STEVE AVERY TAKES OWNERSHIP OF FAMILY SIGN COMPANY

STEVE AVERY, A LONG-TIME PARTNER OF THE AVERY BROTHERS SIGN COMPANY IN SIOUX CITY, HAS PURCHASED HIS BROTHERS’ SHARES OF THE COMPANY.

MILT, NOEL AND STEVE ALSO SOLD THEIR BILLBOARD COMPANY, AVERY OUTDOOR, IN OCTOBER OF 2021.

AVERY BROTHERS WAS FOUNDED AS A COMMERCIAL SIGN SHOP IN 1935 BY THE BROTHERS’ UNCLES, MILT AVERY SENIOR AND NOEL AVERY SENIOR.

CHUCK AVERY, THEIR DAD, RAN THE COMPANY FOR TWENTY-FIVE YEARS.

THE AVERYS EXPANDED INTO ILLUMINATED SIGNAGE IN 1997, MAKING THEM A FULL-SERVICE SIGN BUSINESS.

JONATHAN AVERY HAS BEEN NAMED GENERAL MANAGER FOR THE NEW BUSINESS.

THE COMPANY IS LOCATED AT 416 WATER STREET, IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.