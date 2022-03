NATIONAL PARK SERVICE AGAIN DENIES RUSHMORE FIREWORKS

THE NATIONAL PARK SERVICE HAS DENIED SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM’S PERMIT APPLICATION FOR THE 2022 MOUNT RUSHMORE FIREWORKS CELEBRATION.

NOEM RESPONDED SAYING MOUNT RUSHMORE IS THE BEST PLACE IN AMERICA TO CELEBRATE OUR NATION’S BIRTHDAY AND SHE WISHES PRESIDENT BIDEN COULD SEE THAT.

SHE SAYS LAST YEAR, THE PRESIDENT HYPOCRITICALLY HELD A FIREWORKS CELEBRATION IN WASHINGTON, D.C., WHILE DENYING US OUR OWN EVENT.

NOEM SAYS THIS YEAR IT LOOKS LIKE THEY ARE PLANNING TO DO THE SAME.

THE GOVERNOR SAYS SOUTH DAKOTA WILL MOVE FORWARD WITH LITIGATION AND URGE THE COURT TO HELP THEM COME TO A SPEEDY RESOLUTION.

THE FIREWORKS CELEBRATION WAS RETURNED TO MOUNT RUSHMORE IN 2020 AFTER BEING CANCELED FOR MORE THAN A DECADE.

THE FIREWORKS CELEBRATION WOULD OCCUR IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE MEMORANDUM OF AGREEMENT SIGNED ON MAY 6TH OF 2019, BETWEEN THE SECRETARY OF THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR AND GOVERNOR NOEM.