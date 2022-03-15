Morningside to honor 2022 national championship dance team

Sioux City, Iowa – Morningside University invites fans to celebrate its 2022 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Competitive Dance National Championship on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. The event gets underway at noon in the Yockey Family Community Room of Morningside’s Olsen Student Center. It is free and all fans and supporters of the team are invited to attend.

“Earning this national championship is a remarkable achievement for the dance team and Morningside,” said Morningside University John Reynders. “Head Coach Alisha Knowler has helped take this team to the next level as evidenced by their history-making score. I hope the Morningside community will join us in honoring these student athletes and coaches for bringing this title home to Morningside and Sioux City.”

The event is anticipated to run from 12-12:30. Reynders and other administrators will speak, as will Coach Knowler and members of the team. There will also be an opportunity to view video of the team’s national title-winning performance.