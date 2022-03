THE LATEST SURVEY OF BUSINESSES IN THE NINE STATE MID AMERICA REGION INDICATES CONTINUED GROWTH, BUT CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY ECONOMICS PROFESSOR ERNIE GOSS SAYS INFLATION IS GOING TO REMAIN A PROBLEM:

GOSS SAYS THOSE FACTORS COULD SLOW BUSINESS ACTIVITY:

HE SAYS LONG TERM INTEREST RATES MAY ACTUALLY BACK DOWN.

GOSS COORDINATES THE MONTHLY SURVEY OF BUSINESSES FROM MINNESOTA AND THE DAKOTAS TO ARKANSAS.

Jerry Oster WNAX