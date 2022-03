HANSEN TO SEEK IA HOUSE DISTRICT 2 SEAT

STATE REPRESENTATIVE STEVE HANSEN OF SIOUX CITY HAS FILED TO RUN FOR RE-ELECTION TO THE IOWA HOUSE.

HANSEN WILL BE THE DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE FOR IOWA HOUSE DISTRICT 2, WHICH WAS RECENTLY IMPACTED BY REAPPORTIONMENT:

HANSEN CURRENTLY REPRESENTS HOUSE DISTRICT 14 AND PREVIOUSLY REPRESENTED MUCH OF THE NEW DISTRICT WHILE SERVING IN THE IOWA SENATE.

HE HAS SOME PRIORITY ISSUES TO CONTINUE FOCUSING ON:

HE ALSO WANTS TO CLEAN UP IOWA’S WATERWAYS, AND IS AN ADVOCATE FOR SIOUXLAND IN A BI-PARTISAN WAY WHILE SERVING IN DES MOINES:.

HANSEN PREVIOUSLY SERVED IN THE IOWA LEGISLATURE FROM 1986 – 2002, AND LEFT TO BECOME DIRECTOR OF THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM, A POSITION HE HAS HELD FOR 20 YEARS.

HE RETURNED TO THE LEGISLATURE IN 2021 AND IS CURRENTLY ON AN UNPAID LEAVE OF ABSENCE FROM THE MUSEUM WHILE HE SERVES IN THE IOWA HOUSE.