SOUTH SIOUX RECEIVES $5 MILLION WASTEWATER PLANT GRANT

SOUTH SIOUX CITY HAS RECEIVED A FIVE MILLION DOLLAR FEDERAL GRANT FOR ITS $40 MILLION DOLLAR WASTE WATER TREATMENT PLANT PROJECT ON THE CITY’S SOUTH END TO SUPPORT HOUSING AND BUSINESS GROWTH.

CITY ADMINISTRATOR LANCE HEDQUIST SAYS THE GRANT WAS OBTAINED WITH THE HELP OF CONGRESSMAN ADRIAN SMITH AND WILL HELP LOWER THE COST TO LOCAL TAXPAYERS:

HED6 OC……YEAR FROM NOW. :19

HEDQUIST SAYS WHEN THE NEW WASTEWATER PLANT IS COMPLETED NEXT JUNE, THAT WILL EASE THE AMOUNT OF WASTE SENT ACROSS THE RIVER TO SIOUX CITY’S WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT:

HED7 OC……..NEW SEWER PLANT. :17

IN ADDITION TO THE HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT GRANT, THE PROJECT CAPITALIZES ON A $12.199 MILLION U.S DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE – ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ASSISTANCE GRANT AND ON A NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL AND ENERGY STATE REVOLVING LOAN FUND.