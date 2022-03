POLICE SAY SHOOTING VICTIM IS ALLEGED BURGLARY SUSPECT

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE SHOOTING VICTIM IN A REPORTED HOME BURGLARY MONDAY AFTERNOON IS THE ALLEGED BURGLAR.

THE INCIDENT HAPPENED JUST BEFORE 2 P.M. AT 1923 INGLESIDE AVENUE. IN WHICH THE CALLER STATED THAT A FEMALE ARMED WITH A KNIFE BROKE INTO HIS HOME AND HE FIRED A SHOT AT HER.

A FEW MINUTES LATER, AN ADULT-FEMALE SUFFERING FROM A GUNSHOT WOUND CAME INTO MERCYONE.

SHE WAS TREATED FOR A SERIOUS INJURY AND IS STILL IN THE HOSPITAL.

OFFICERS DETERMINED THAT THE WOMAN WITH THE GUNSHOT WOUND IS THE PERSON INVOLVED IN THE SHOOTING ON INGLESIDE.

DETECTIVES HAD NOT BEEN ABLE TO SPEAK WITH THE WOMAN AS OF 10 P.M. MONDAY

NO CHARGES HAVE BEEN FILED. SO POLICE ARE NOT RELEASING THE NAMES OF THE PEOPLE INVOLVED AT THIS TIME