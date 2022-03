SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A SHOOTING THAT OCCURRED JUST BEFORE 2 P.M. MONDAY AT A RESIDENCE IN THE 1900 BLOCK OF INGLESIDE.

ONE PERSON IS BEING TREATED AT MERCYONE FOR A GUNSHOT WOUND, BUT THE SEVERITY OF THE INJURY HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.

POLICE SAY THE SHOOTING OCCURRED DURING A BURGLARY OF THE RESIDENCE AND THE PERSON WHO ALLEGEDLY FIRED THE SHOT HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED AND IS BEING QUESTIONED.

POLICE SAY THE PUBLIC IS NOT IN DANGER.