NEBRASKA LAWMAKERS PROPOSE YEAR ROUND DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME

DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME JUST GOT UNDERWAY THIS WEEK, BUT NEBRASKANS WOULD NO LONGER SPRING FORWARD OR FALL BACK IF AUTHORIZED BY FEDERAL LAW UNDER A BILL THAT ADVANCED FROM GENERAL FILE MONDAY.

LB-283, INTRODUCED IN 2021 BY ALBION SEN. TOM BRIESE, WOULD ADOPT DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME YEAR-ROUND IF THE BILL’S PROVISIONS ARE NOT IN CONFLICT WITH FEDERAL LAW AND THREE STATES BORDERING NEBRASKA ALSO ADOPT YEAR-ROUND DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME.

BRIESE SAID 19 STATES, INCLUDING WYOMING, HAVE ADOPTED SIMILAR LAWS.

HE SAYS CHANGING CLOCKS TWICE A YEAR LEADS TO NEGATIVE HEALTH OUTCOMES AND DECREASES ECONOMIC ACTIVITY.

SENATOR STEVE ERDMAN OPPOSED THE BILL, SAYING THAT, IF IT PASSED, THE SUN WOULDN’T RISE IN LINCOLN UNTIL AFTER 8 A.M. ON MANY WINTER MORNINGS.

SENATORS ADVANCED LB-283 TO SELECT FILE ON A 40-3 VOTE.