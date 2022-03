LOCAL BURN BANS REMAIN IN EFFECT

RURAL FIRE DEPARTMENTS HAVE BEEN KEPT BUSY RESPONDING TO FIELD FIRES THE PAST COUPLE OF DAYS, WITH SOME CAUSED BY PEOPLE BURNING OFF DEBRIS AND BRUSH.

A BURN BAN THAT WAS ENACTED FEBRUARY 20TH IN WOODBURY COUNTY REMAINS IN EFFECT, AND EMERGENCY SERVICES DIRECTOR ANDREW DONAWA SAYS SOME HAVE APPARENTLY FORGOTTEN THAT:

DONAWA SAYS THERE HAVE BEEN MORE THAN A DOZEN FIRE CALLS IN WOODBURY COUNTY ALONE THE PAST TWO DAYS:

THERE ARE 10 ACTIVE COUNTY BURN BANS, 6 OF THEM IN NORTHWEST IOWA IN WOODBURY, PLYMOUTH, CHEROKEE, IDA, MONONA AND CRAWFORD COUNTIES.

DONAWA SAYS FARMERS NEED TO BE PATIENT AND CHECK WITH LOCAL AUTHORITIES BEFORE BURNING AWAY BRUSH:

HE SAYS IF YOU IGNORE THE BAN, YOU ARE PUTTING NEARBY PROPERTY AT RISK AND VIOLATING THE LAW:

ANY VIOLATION OF THE BURN BAN DECLARED BY THE STATE FIRE MARSHALL IS A SIMPLE MISDEMEANOR WITH THE VIOLATOR SUBJECT TO A FINE AND COURT COSTS.

