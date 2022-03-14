Iowa State Women Set To Make 20th NCAA Tournament Appearance

AMES, Iowa – The Iowa State women’s basketball team has been selected to play in its 20th NCAA Tournament, and 13th appearance in the last 15 NCAA Tournaments. The 3rd-seeded Cyclones will face 15th-seeded UT Arlington in the first round, Friday, March 18th in Ames, Iowa. As one of the top-16 teams selected in the field, Iowa State earned the right to host the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament, the Cyclones’ second time under the new section format allowing the top-16 the right to host.

The winner of the Iowa State vs. UT Arlington game will advance to play the winner of, (#6) Georgia vs. (#11) Dayton/DePaul, on Sunday March 20.

Iowa State (26-6, 14-4 Big 12) is already off to a historic season, setting program records for wins on the season (25) and Big 12 conference wins (14). Iowa State finished the Big 12 regular season second in the standings.

The Cyclones’ selection as a No. 3 seed marks the fourth time in school history ISU has earned a three seed.

UT Arlington (20-7, 11-4 Sun Belt) earned their NCAA Tournament bid after defeating No. 1 seed Troy 76-61 in the Sun Belt Conference tournament The Lady Mavericks are led by Sun Belt Player of the Year Starr Jacobs who leads UT Arlington in points (21.1) and rebounds (6.6), while shooting 54.7 percent from the floor.