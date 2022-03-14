Iowa State to face LSU in NCAA First Round

AMES, Iowa – For the 21st time in school history and the first time since 2019 the Iowa State men’s basketball team has earned a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The Cyclones have reached eight NCAA Tournaments since the 2011-12 season, one of 19 teams nationally to do so.

Iowa State (20-12, 7-11 Big 12) earned a No. 11 seed in the Midwest Region and will face the No. 6 seed LSU, Friday March 18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The winner of the Iowa State-LSU game will face the winner of the Wisconsin-Colgate on Sunday.

Game times and TV information will be announced by the NCAA later tonight.

In his first season as head coach of the team, T.J. Otzelberger orchestrated one of the greatest turnarounds improving the Cyclones from a 2-22 record last season to a 20-12 mark this season.

Otzelberger is the eighth Cyclone head coach to lead the program to the NCAA Tournament. Overall, he is making his third NCAA Tournament appearance as a head coach after leading South Dakota State to the 2017 and 2018 tournaments.

Ticket Information

The NCAA only provides 400 tickets to each participating institution for the First and Second Rounds of the Championship. Iowa State’s NCAA ticket allotment for the preliminary rounds will be allocated as follows:

Cyclone Club Members (222 tickets)

Iowa State Students (40 tickets)

Participating Student-Athlete’s Family/Guests (78 tickets)

Coaches’ Families and Athletics Administrative Travel Party (60 tickets)

Because of the extremely limited availability, only Cyclone Club members who are also men’s season ticketholders at the Directors level ($12,500) are eligible for tickets (maximum of four (4) tickets). Please remember that requesting tickets does not guarantee fulfillment. It is possible that all Directors level donors that request tickets will NOT receive them.

Directors level donors can request tickets now by logging into their Cyclone Athletics Account. Ticket requests can also be placed on Monday, March 14 from 9-11 a.m. by phone at (515) 294-1816. The ISU Athletics Ticket Office strongly encourages you to go online due to expected high wait times.

Donors who requested tickets will be notified by 1 p.m. if their request cannot be fulfilled.

Tickets cost $100 each for the first round game and you will only receive tickets for the session that Iowa State plays in. If Iowa State advances you will automatically be charged for and receive tickets for the second round game ($100 each). If Iowa State does not advance, ticketholders will not be charged and tickets will not be available for the second round game.

All tickets are based on availability and will be allocated according to your 2021 Cyclone Club giving level and priority points within the respective level. Please know based on assigned ticket locations, demand and previous history, your seats may be located in the upper bowl of the arena.

If tickets remain after 1 p.m. on March 14, they will be offered via email to Cyclone Club members at the Victory level ($5,000), who are also men’s basketball season ticketholders. The limit will be two (2) tickets per account and seats will be allocated based on giving level, priority points within the level and ticket availability.

All tickets are digital and must be managed using a mobile phone.

Please know printed tickets will not be distributed and there is no option to receive printed tickets. You must be able to use a mobile ticket to attend. More detailed information will be provided to ticket purchasers once available.

Fans unable to purchase tickets through Iowa State’s limited allotment should check directly with the respective host’s sites regarding availability.