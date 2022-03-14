Iowa MBB To Face Richmond In NCAA Tournament First Round On Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2022 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Champion Iowa Hawkeyes received an automatic berth to the 2022 Men’s Basketball Tournament, its 28th appearance in the tournament, including its sixth under head coach Fran McCaffery.

Iowa (26-9) received a No. 5 seed (seeded No. 20 overall) and will play Atlantic 10 Champions and 12th-seeded Richmond (23-12) on Thursday in Buffalo, New York, in the Midwest Region. Game time and television information will be released tonight. Thursday will be the first meeting between the Hawkeyes and Spiders.

The other two teams in Iowa’s first-weekend bracket is fourth-seeded Providence (25-5) and No. 13 seed South Dakota State (30-4).

Information on pre-tournament news conferences and open practice times will be released on Monday.

TICKET INFORMATION

The Iowa Athletics Ticket Office receives a limited number of tickets and will not have any general public ticket sales through our office. Fans are encouraged to visit ncaatickets.com for ticket availability.

