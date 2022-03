FEENSTRA TO SEEK 2ND TERM IN U.S. HOUSE

IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA HAS OFFICIALLY FILED FOR RE-ELECTION TO SERVE IN THE U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES FOR A SECOND TERM.

THE HULL REPUBLICAN SAYS IT’S BEEN “THE HONOR OF MY LIFE TO SERVE IOWANS IN CONGRESS AND HE PROMISED TO WORK EVERY DAY TO DELIVER REAL RESULTS FOR OUR COMMUNITIES, FAMILIES, AND RURAL MAIN STREETS”.

IN HIS FIRST YEAR IN CONGRESS, FEENSTRA HELPED DEFEAT MASSIVE TAX HIKES ON FAMILY FARMERS, PREVENTED TAXPAYER FUNDING OF ABORTIONS AND INTRODUCED LEGISLATION TO PROTECT THE SECOND AMENDMENT, FUNDED BORDER SECURITY, AND FORCEFULLY OPPOSED WASTEFUL SPENDING THAT HAS FUELED RECORD-BREAKING INFLATION AND INCREASED THE $30 TRILLION NATIONAL DEBT.