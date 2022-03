EAST SAC COUNTY TEACHER CHARGED WITH SEXUAL ABUSE OF STUDENT

A FORMER TEACHER AT EAST SAC COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL IN IOWA HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH HAVING A SEXUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH A STUDENT.

34-YEAR-OLD STEFANIE KELSEY OF SAC CITY IS CHARGED WITH THREE COUNTS OF THIRD DEGREE SEXUAL ABUSE.

AUTHORITIES ALLEGE THAT KELSEY, WHO TAUGHT AT THE HIGH SCHOOL IN LAKEVIEW, HAD A SEXUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH A 15-YEAR-OLD MALE STUDENT.

THE SAC COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WAS CONTACTED ON MARCH 10TH BY A CONCERNED PARENT AND KELSEY WAS ARRESTED ON FRIDAY.

THE SCHOOL DISTRICT POSTED A STATEMENT ONLINE SAYING THEY ARE AWARE OF THE CHARGES AGAINST KELSEY AND THAT DURING ITS INVESTIGATION INTO THE MATTER.

THE DISTRICT RECEIVED AND PLANS TO ACCEPT HER RESIGNATION EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY.

KELSEY IS FREE FROM JAIL ON $30,000 BOND.