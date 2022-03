DUMKRIEGER TO SEEK WOODBURY SUPERVISORS SEAT

JEREMY DUMKRIEGER HAS ANNOUNCED HE WILL SEEK ELECTION TO THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS IN DISTRICT 2

DUMKRIEGER IS THE FORMER CHAIR OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY.

HE SAYS HE IS RUNNING, QUOTING HERE, “TO PUT THE SCREWS TO THE NEW PRISON PROJECT AND ITS EVER-CHANGING CONSTRUCTION PLANS, OUR COUNTY’S UNFAIR

“PLAN 2 SYSTEM THAT ALLOWS VOTERS LIVING IN THE OTHER COUNTY DISTRICTS TO ELECT YOUR SUPERVISOR, AND TO ENSURE OUR COMPENSATION BOARDS REMAIN INDEPENDENT AND FREE OF CORRUPT RULE FROM EITHER PARTY,”

DUMKRIEGER, A TEACHER, SAYS HE WILL ALSO WORK TO ENSURE FAMILIES IN WOODBURY WILL HAVE QUALITY SERVICES THAT WILL KEEP THEM SAFE AND SECURE.

HE SAYS “POVERTY AND TRAUMA IN WOODBURY COUNTY IS OUR REAL CRISIS AND WE NEED TO CREATE AN ENVIRONMENT WHERE KIDS CAN GROW AND LEARN WITH AN END GOAL OF CREATING PRODUCTIVE CITIZENS WHO WANT TO STAY AND RAISE FAMILIES OF THEIR OWN.