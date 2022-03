CITY COUNCIL PASSES BUDGET WITH $15 PER $100,000 PROPERTY TAX HIKE

THE SIOUX CITY COUNCIL HAS APPROVED THE ANNUAL BUDGET FOR THE NEXT FISCAL YEAR AND THE CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS BUDGET FOR FISCAL YEARS 2023 THROUGH 2027.

THE OPERATING BUDGET WILL HAVE A TAX LEVY OF JUST UNDER $15.42 WHICH WILL RESULT IN AN INCREASE OF $15 ON $100,000 OF ASSESSED RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY AND $88 DOLLARS ON $100,000 OF ASSESSED BUSINESS PROPERTY.

THE COUNCIL APPROVED THE BUDGET 4-1, WITH MAYOR BOB SCOTT VOTING NO.

MAYOR SCOTT SAYS THE STATE LEGISLATURE IS GOING TO BE DRIVING LOCAL TAX RATES HIGHER:

THE NEW FISCAL YEAR FOR THE CITY BEGINS JULY 1ST.