REPUBLICAN STATE SENATOR JIM CARLIN HAS FILED THE NECESSARY SIGNATURES IN HIS CAMPAIGN FOR THE G.O.P. U.S. SENATE NOMINATION AGAINST INCUMBENT CHUCK GRASSLEY.

CARLIN FILED 10,833 SIGNATURES LAST WEEK:

CARLIN OC……..SUPER GOOD START. :22

CARLIN WAS KEY IN GETTING IOWA’S HEARTBEAT BILL PASSED IN THE STATE SENATE AND IS A STRONG SECOND AMENDMENT SUPPORTER.

IOWA’S REPUBLICAN PRIMARY IS SCHEDULED FOR JUNE 7TH.