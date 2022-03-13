USD SEEKS NEW MEN’S BASKETBALL COACH

The University of South Dakota is searching for a new men’s basketball coach.

The athletic department announced last week that the university and head men’s basketball coach Todd Lee are parting ways after four seasons.

Athletic Director David Herbster praised Lee’s dedication to the program and wished him well in his future endeavors, but said that the school has decided to go in a different direction with the program.

USD made it to the semifinals of the Summit League Basketball Championships this season before losing out to SDSU for the title.

Lee is a USD alum and was the 19th head coach for the school’s men’s basketball program.