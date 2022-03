BIRD FLU CREATING ANXIETY AMONG POULTRY PRODUCERS

THE CONFIRMATION OF BIRD FLU IN A COMMERCIAL TURKEY FLOCK IN BUENA VISTA COUNTY HAS INCREASED THE ANXIETY AMONG POULTRY PRODUCERS.

MORGAN MINNEHAN IS SPOKESPERSON FOR THE IOWA TURKEY FEDERATION.

MINNEHAN SAYS. THEY REMEMBER THE DEVASTATING BIRD FLU OUTBREAK IN 2015 THAT LED TO THE DEATH OF THOUSANDS OF BIRDS AT A COST OF ONE BILLION DOLLARS.

SHE SAYS PREVENTION MEASURES HAVE STEPPED UP SINCE THAT OUTBREAK.

MIGRATING WATERFOWL BRING THE BIRD FLU INTO THE STATE AND SHE SAYS PRODUCERS KEEP AN EYE ON A MIGRATION TRACKING PROGRAM.

IOWA RANKS SEVENTH IN TURKEY PRODUCTION AND FIFTH IN PROCESSING NATIONWIDE — AS A MAJORITY OF THE TURKEYS ARE USED FOR LUNCH MEAT AND OTHER TURKEY PRODUCTS.

THE BIRD FLU DOESN’T IMPACT HUMANS AND TURKEY PRODUCERS ARE LIMITING ACCESS TO FARMS, WASHING TRUCK TIRES, AND DOING INTENSE CLEANING AND SANITIZATION OF EQUIPMENT AND WORK BOOTS TO TRY AND PREVENT THE SPREAD OF THE DISEASE.