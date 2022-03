4TH GRADE HISTORY PROJECTS ON DISPLAY AT PUBLIC MUSEUM

4TH GRADERS IN SIOUX CITY HAVE BEEN BUSY PUTTING TOGETHER MODELS AND POSTERS OF SIGNIFICANT BUILDINGS AND EVENTS IN CITY HISTORY.

MATT ANDERSON, CURATOR OF THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM, SAYS 83 OF THOSE PROJECTS ARE NOW ON DISPLAY AT THE MUSEUM’S 31ST ANNUAL 4TH GRADE HISTORY EXHIBIT:

940 STUDENTS FROM 13 SCHOOLS AND THE VIBE ACADEMY MADE PROJECTS:

UNIQUE CREATIONS THIS YEAR INCLUDE UNCLE JOHN’S, SIOUX CITY’S MINI INDY, THE SUNKEN GARDEN PARK, MONAHAN POST #64, AND THE RIVERVIEW SPEEDWAY FROM THE 1930S.

THE EXHIBIT WILL BE ON DISPLAY THROUGH MAY 7TH WHEN STUDENTS WILL BE HONORED AT A RECEPTION AND AWARDS CEREMONY.

THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO VOTE FOR THEIR FAVORITE HISTORY PROJECT IN THE VISITORS’ CHOICE AWARD CATEGORY.

BALLOTS ARE AVAILABLE AT THE MUSEUM’S FRONT DESK.